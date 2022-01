A very disturbing story came to light Saturday regarding former NHLer Reid Boucher. Now 28, Boucher pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl who was his billet sister back in 2011 when he was 17 years old. Boucher, who now plays in the KHL, managed to plead down to a lesser charge, and likely won't face any jail time or a permanent record when the judge decides on sentence on January 31st. This has, understandably, left the victim in the case, now 23, feeling like justice hasn't been served. You can read full details of that here.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO