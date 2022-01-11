Wild weather swings messing you up? There's a solution

Yo-yo temps got you feeling under the weather? There’s a reason why a lot of people are feeling pretty cruddy right now, and part of it has to do with how they are using their heater.

Dr. James Diaz with LSU Health New Orleans told WWL when we have swingy weather that sees humidity drop from 80% one day to 40% the next that can dry out your airways. Then people come home out of the cold and crank up the heater.

“That takes the humidity and drops it even further,” said Diaz.

Many report suffering more upper respiratory infections when the cold kicks in, but Diaz said it’s not the cold that’s doing it, it’s the overnight drops in humidity.

“It causes the upper airways, including the passages in the nose, throat, and larynx, to dry out and lose their sort of protective mucus coverings,” said Diaz who added that winter weather doesn’t increase the prevalence of infectious viruses and bacteria, but it may make you more susceptible by stripping you of this key defense or pushing you indoors closer to other people.

So, what can you do to keep that protective layer of mucus intact during the cold, dry winters? Consider getting a heater humidifier installed.

“Up north most people have humidifier systems already part of their heating systems,” said Diaz.

If your home isn’t built with central heat, or you can’t afford the upgrade, you can always buy a room humidifier or vaporizer. Diaz recommends setting it up near your bed when you first start to use your heater, but not close enough that you might knock it over and spill water everywhere.

Diaz said the optimal, healthy temperature and humidity in a house is between 68 to 70 degrees and humidity percentage in the upper 60s. This should settle the age-old thermostat debate between roommates, or spouses.