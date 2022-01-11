The Bobby Bones Show Guys Rank Their Own Looks

A new survey found that most men actually rated their attractiveness as just 5.9 on a scale of 1 to 10. The poll surveyed over 1,000 men to see how they are feeling about their body image after 2021. 41.9% of the men say they're happy with the way they look.

The Bobby Bones Show did their own survey with the men on the show to see what they would rank themselves on a scale from 1 to 10. Here are the rankings of their own looks:

Bobby ranked himself 6.5

Eddie ranked himself 7

Lunchbox ranked himself 10

Raymundo ranked himself 8.5

The show's average ranking of themselves ended up being an 8. So obviously the show's study came out differently than the 1,000 men poll.