How to Finally Manage Your Time More Effectively

By Professor M.S. Rao, Ph.D
 6 days ago

The fundamental principle of time management is to plan, prioritize, schedule and execute effectively.

Avoid multitasking and emphasize excellence, be prepared for external distractions and don’t undertake tasks when you are not confident. Overcome your superstitions while keeping your mind free from clutter and your surroundings clean. Use the power of your subconscious mind to focus on the mission at hand. Remember that you need a certain amount of uninterrupted hours to complete your work and allot for it in your daily calendar. Learn to say "no" politely, but firmly while delegating routine tasks to others.

In a nutshell: Identify wasted efforts and eliminate them.

Avoid switching costs

Only undertake a task if you have adequate time to complete it. If you fail to do so, you will have to reconnect with the mission in order to complete it, with mental time being lost. This is known as a "switching cost".

It means the time taken to connect, disconnect and then reconnect with the assignment. Senior executives encounter such challenges as they are constantly involved in decision-making.  Hence, ensure that you have enough time before you start performing a task to avoid being distracted to save your time and execute your task effectively.

Don't get trapped by technology

Although technology offers innumerable opportunities, it has also presented fresh challenges. Block email notifications when you execute important tasks while focusing on social media when your assignment has been completed. Understand and update with technology to leverage it effectively.

Thomas Edison once said: “Time is really the only capital that any human being has, and the only thing he can’t afford to lose.”

Indeed the richest people on earth are the poorest in their personal time while the poorest are richest in theirs. Available hours are an irreplaceable resource. Use this precious resource judiciously to excel as an effective executive.

Chief executives must make decisions quickly and wisely to achieve organizational excellence.

Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

