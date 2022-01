Does anyone have experience installing this PCI card that allows connection of two M.2 SSD sticks to SATA ports (part number 878783-B21) in a DL385 Gen10 Plus server? I haven't been able to find specific documentation for proper installation of that kit in a DL385 Gen10 Plus. We've ordered that kit plus two HP M.2 240GB SSD sticks that are documented as meant to work with the card. A couple of questions have been nagging me and keeping me awake at night, since installation of the kit is scheduled for this Friday by remote hands in our data center. I'm far from an HP server hardware expert, so some of my terminology may be off the mark. I haven't been able to find any resources specific to this server and the enablement kit.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO