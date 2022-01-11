ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Estee Lauder Companies: An Excellent Company At Too High A Price

By Daniel Jones
Seekingalpha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkin care, makeup, and other beauty products have really become mainstream in recent decades. Not only in the US but elsewhere in the world. And one of the companies leading the charge is a firm called The Estee Lauder Companies (EL), or just Estee Lauder for short. Truly, this enterprise is...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Lowe's Is A Buffett-Style 'Wonderful Company At A Fair Price'

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei. As you know, many retail REITs lease properties to home improvement chains like Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW). For example, Kimco Realty's (KIM) second largest tenant is Home Depot (2.2% of ABR) and Agree Realty's (ADC) tenth largest tenant is Lowe's (2.8% of ABR).
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

Leslie's: Now Fairly Valued

Leslie's continues to demonstrate that it's a quality firm with a bright future for it and its shareholders. One of the more interesting companies, in terms of its business model, is a firm called Leslie’s (LESL). This enterprise focuses on servicing the pool and spa industry in the US. With a significant market share in its niche, and attractive revenue and cash flow growth in recent years, the company makes for an interesting prospect for long-term investors. But buying into a company of such quality does not come cheap. Although the business gets cheaper each year because of improving fundamentals, shares are now looking either fully valued or close to it. This is even factoring in forecasted growth for the 2022 fiscal year that management has provided.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Estee Lauder
Benzinga

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Climbs to Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) traded at a new 12-month high today of $71.40. Approximately 233,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.2 million shares.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Barclays Updates Price Target For Several Transportation Companies

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski updated the price targets for several transportation companies. The analyst mentions that the pricing remains key as the supply-driven volume recovery likely pushed out for the North American transportation sector. The analyst lowered Heartland Express, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HTLD) price target to $17 (an upside of 7%) from...
TRAFFIC
GreenwichTime

TPG, Parent Company of CAA and DirecTV, Sets IPO Share Price

TPG, the massive private-equity firm whose holdings include CAA and DirecTV, has set the price of its initial public offering at $29.50 per share, offering 33,900,000 shares of Class A common stock. Per TPG, the shares are set to begin trading under the symbol “TPG” on the Nasdaq on Friday....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estee Lauder Companies#Cosmetics#Personal Care Products#El#Clinique Origins#Sun Care Products#Polishes
kitco.com

Wesdome ups 2021 gold production 37% in an 'excellent' year for the company

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
METAL MINING
Entrepreneur

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc

Chicago, IL – January 13, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, Sony Group Corporation SONY, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, Sony & Estee Lauder

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corporation (. XOM. ), Sony Group Corporation (. SONY. ), and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (. EL. ). These research reports have...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Benzinga

Wells Fargo Bumps Up Price Targets For Some Aerospace & Defense Companies

The analyst upgraded Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) to Equal Weight from Underweight and raised the price target to $399, from $335. Akers believes the outlook is de-risked following initial 2022 guidance, margins have held up better-than-expected, and tough talk on nuclear weapons during 2020 campaigns doesn't appear to have translated to GBSD funding pressure.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) CEO Giovanni Caforio Presents at JPMorgan 40th Annual Healthcare Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) JPMorgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference January 10, 2022 7:30 AM ET. Good morning, everybody. I'm Chris Schott at JPMorgan, and it's my pleasure to be introducing Bristol-Myers to again kick off the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference this year. From the company, we have Giovanni Caforio, our Chairman and CEO.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

InMode: Good Company At A Beautiful Price

Recent sell-offs due to the Omicron and Federal Reserve interest rate hike are creating great opportunities for savvy investors. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is a leading global provider of non-invasive surgical machines. Their revenue has grown at an amazing pace in the past several years (73%, 5 year average), and they are an extremely profitable company (net income margin at 46%). Due to the recent scare from the Omicron variant, Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, and anticipation of a sluggish market, growth stocks have taken a hit. This has created opportunities for investors. InMode is certainly one of them. I believe InMode presents a great opportunity for an investor because:
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

TripAdvisor: The Price Is Way Too High For Such Low Growth

TripAdvisor is seeing a recovery from the pandemic lows of 2020. The pandemic has been the bane of the travel industry for over two years. But the industry has slowly rebounded since the epic lows of 2020. TripAdvisor (TRIP) is a company that has seen the worst and is slowly getting back to normalcy. Many travelers are very familiar with TripAdvisor, as it is one of the leading online travel platforms that help connect people to hotels, flights, dining, and experiences. The travel industry has rebounded quite well since the lows of 2020, and TripAdvisor has regained much ground. But even with these advances, the company trades at levels unacceptable to invest at. At 30x P/E with low single-digit revenue and margins growth over the past few years, I'm not sure what you're paying for.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Estee Lauder Stock Falls On BofA Downgrade

BofA analyst Bryan Spillane downgraded Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to Neutral from Buy and raised the price target to $375 from $345, suggesting a 4.5% upside. The analyst said the company's growth drivers are being offset by the stock's "full valuation" following a 14% run-up in December alone. Spillane...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Estee Lauder falls after Bank of America warns on premium valuation

Bank of America turns cautious on Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) with a downgrade to a Neutral rating from Buy. EL is noted to now be trading at a relative premium of +30% to the Beauty group, more than a standard deviation above its +16% three-year average. Analyst Bryan Spillane says...
BUSINESS
Forbes

After Strong Post-Earnings Rally, Estee Lauder Stock Looks Poised For Further Gains

Estee Lauder stock (NYSE: EL) is up 11% in just one month (21 trading days), outperforming the S&P 500 which was up just a little under 4%. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has returned 0.3% and 7%, beating the market on both occasions. Estee Lauder reported stellar Q1 ’22 earnings early last month (EL’s fiscal year ends in June), with revenue jumping from $3.56 billion in Q1 ’21 to $4.39 billion in Q1 ’22, as demand picked up strongly. With COGS and operating expenses not rising as quickly, operating margins rose from 19.8% to 21.3% over this period. Lower non-operating expenses outweighed a slightly higher effective tax rate, and EPS rose from $1.44 in Q1 ’21 to $1.91 in Q1 ’22. The stock’s sharp rise was clearly a reaction to the company’s strong earnings growth.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stephens Ticks Up Price Target On This Surface Transportation Company By 6%

Stephens analyst Justin Long raised J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) price target to $225 (an upside of 8%) from $212 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst increased his Q4, 2022, and 2023 EPS estimates and stated that he believes the "capacity-constrained, disruptive environment in...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy