The Estee Lauder Companies: An Excellent Company At Too High A Price

TripAdvisor is seeing a recovery from the pandemic lows of 2020. The pandemic has been the bane of the travel industry for over two years. But the industry has slowly rebounded since the epic lows of 2020. TripAdvisor (TRIP) is a company that has seen the worst and is slowly getting back to normalcy. Many travelers are very familiar with TripAdvisor, as it is one of the leading online travel platforms that help connect people to hotels, flights, dining, and experiences. The travel industry has rebounded quite well since the lows of 2020, and TripAdvisor has regained much ground. But even with these advances, the company trades at levels unacceptable to invest at. At 30x P/E with low single-digit revenue and margins growth over the past few years, I'm not sure what you're paying for.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO