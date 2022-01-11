ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bron Breakker On Criticism Of WWE NXT 2.0, Importance Of Goldberg & Kevin Nash To His Career

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Bron Breakker discussed the criticism of WWE NXT 2.0, the importance of Goldberg and Kevin Nash to his career, and much more. You can read his comments below. Bron Breakker on the criticism of NXT 2.0: “Obviously, like...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

WWE’s John Cena: I drank three beers before WrestleMania 34

John Cena has revealed he had three beers before taking on The Undertaker in a surprise match at WrestleMania 34.Cena took on the iconic WWE wrestler at the event in 2018 before both stars retired from the sport. Cena took his bow in 2021 and The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired in 2020. Cena has now said he had three beers ahead of the clash.“Everybody is chilled and watched the show,” he told Pat McAfee on his podcast Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Goldberg
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Corey Graves
Person
Kevin Nash
411mania.com

Jim Ross On His Recent Advice To Jade Cargill, Her Potential As a Future Babyface In AEW

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to Jade Cargill, her potential as a babyface in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his recent advice to Jade Cargill: “I said, ‘You’ve got a lot of work to do.’ I talked to her about this yesterday and I said, ‘In basketball, a sport you did really well in, you’ve gotta learn things that go along with the game. For example, in basketball, you’ve gotta learn how to shoot free throws. In wrestling, there are certain things you’ve gotta learn how to do that are crucial in the maturation of a pro wrestler. Taking a flat-back bump, throwing crisp strikes, not being stupid, and that type of thing.’ She’s really smart, and she wants to be really, really good. She realizes that her look is her meal ticket right now. But it won’t always be, because once your look is exposed for several weeks and what have you, it becomes not as special. So, you’ve gotta bring things with your game and that’s her charge right now. She’s gotta be able to do that, and it’s not going to happen overnight. I don’t even know if it’ll happen in 2022. It’s got to be constant work to get good at what you do and that’s where we are with her.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#His Career#Bell#Wwe Nxt 2 0
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff Says AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE If They’re Not Willing To Go Head-to-Head, Tony Khan Says Bischoff Is ‘Irresponsible’

The Toronto Star has a new article talking about the rise of AEW as a viable alternative to WWE. In the story, there are several quotes from people associated with WWE as well as critics of the promotion. One of these critics is Eric Bischoff, who said AEW needs to stop referencing WWE on their programming unless they are willing to compete head-to-head.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 1.14.22

We are just over two weeks away from the Royal Rumble and the big match on this side is Roman Reigns defending the Universal Title against Raw’s Seth Rollins. That is likely going to mean Brock Lesnar will be getting involved and I’m curious to see where that is going to go. Let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Dark Taping Results from Universal Studios (SPOILERS): Former Impact Star Debuts

Below are results from Saturday’s AEW Dark TV tapings which took place at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Results courtesy of F4WOnline.com. Former Impact star Rohit Raju debuted, losing to Shawn Dean. Session 1. * Gunn Club (w/ Billy Gunn) defeated two enhancement talents. * Leyla Hirsch defeated Katalina...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Mustafa Ali Says He’s Asked For His WWE Release

Mustafa Ali has announced that he has asked for his release from WWE. Ali posted to his Twitter account on Sunday morning with a brief clip with text that reads as follows:. I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Announces Three Segments for Next Week’s Raw: Becky Lynch, Lashley & MVP, RK-Bro

– WWE has confirmed three new segments for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, including Becky Lynch sharing her thoughts on Doudrop earning a title shot against her at the Royal Rumble 2022. Doudrop earned the title shot after beating Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a No. 1 contender match on last Monday’s show.
WWE
411mania.com

UPDATED: Full List of Teams for WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

UPDATE: WWE has revealed that the Creed Brothers are the eighth and final team for the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The full field has been updated:. * Jacket Time (KUSHIDA & Ikemen Jiro) * Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) * Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Superstars Sheamus & Bayley Attend Dallas Cowboys Game at AT&T Stadium

– WWE Superstars Bayley and Sheamus were in attendance as today’s Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. They were there to promote WrestleMania 38, which will be held at the venue later this year. You can check out some photos of the group at the posted...
WWE
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Rating Hits Five-Week High

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw the best rating since early December. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that Thursday night’s show drew a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 111,000 viewers. Those numbers are up a tick and 6.7% from last week’s 0.02 demo rating and 104,000 viewers.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Likely Extended Several Deals In Recent Weeks That Were Set To Expire

As previously reported, The Young Bucks had five-year options picked up on their contracts, which will keep them in the company until 2024 at least. They noted that they will get a raise over the next two years as well. They had a five-year deal, with three years guaranteed and an optional two-year rollover. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were several people with similar deals who have likely already renewed, as their deals would have otherwise expired. AEW just hasn’t announced it.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 1.16.22: Women’s Championships On the Line, More

WWE held a live event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Sunday with both Women’s Championships defended and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory. * Chad Gable defeated Riddle. * WWE United States Championship Match:...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy