MMP yields just under 9% with 20 straight years of distribution growth. I go into a bit more detail in Part 1A on my One Way Bets, but this article details the other half of my first (and largest) One Way Bet for 2022. Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) is one of the premier MLPs available to investors and is currently my second largest position behind Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). MMP is a huge part of my levered income portfolio, which I will breakdown after a deep dive on MMP. I will also detail some of the tax nuances with holding MLPs and the dreaded K-1 tax form.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO