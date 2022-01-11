Forza Street Shutting Down Later This Year

After more than 25 years in the business, an iconic arcade business has now closed its doors. GameWorks, Inc. had maintained six locations throughout the U.S., including Las Vegas, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Cincinnati, and Minneapolis. The locations served not only as arcades, but also as a destination for eSports events. Fans of The Last of Us Part II might recognize the Seattle location as the basis for a scene from the game. However that location, alongside the other five, are no longer open to visitors. The company made the announcement via its official Twitter account, attributing the closure to the pandemic.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO