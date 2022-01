Get information about all aspects of your health with the OPPO Watch Free sport smartwatch. Boasting a 14-day battery life, this wearable also monitors your sleep. With OSleep, it continuously tracks your SpO2 levels and even assesses snores. Furthermore, it weighs only 33 grams, so you’ll hardly notice it on your wrist. However, you’ll love its super-crisp 1.64-inch AMOLED display that covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and has 326 ppi pixel density. With more than 100 workout modes, this smartwatch supports you in pretty much any form of exercise. Designed to go with any outfit, its AI responds by changing the watch face to match your ensemble when you take a photo of your clothes. Furthermore, you can use Light Paint to draw your own design on the face.

ELECTRONICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO