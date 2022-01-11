“Furious” Prince William Didn’t Want to Attend Statue Unveiling With Prince Harry but Kate Convinced Him

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to share their very first photo of daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana with the world, they did it on their own terms. The couple wore jeans, along with 2-year-old son Archie, and made the photo about their love for each other as a family. Much as Prince Harry’s own mother Princess Diana always tried to keep things focused on her children. Which is why Meghan’s pose with Lilibet in their first Christmas card as a family of four was so especially poignant. It looked just like a photo of Princess Diana smiling up at her own baby boy decades earlier. The pose of a mother who loves her baby.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO