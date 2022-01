Tumblr has updated its iOS app to add a toggle that controls whether sensitive content is displayed. The change was made to "comply with Apple's App Store Guidelines." Tumblr has announced a change to its iOS app that's now available in the App Store, with the company adding a toggle that can be used to block or enable the appearance of sensitive content. The move was made to allow Tumblr to continue to be available in the App Store following guidance from Apple.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO