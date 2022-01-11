Lady Gaga Isn’t Afraid to Let Herself Go

A lot of preparation had to be done before Andrew Garfield could take on the role of Jonathan Larson in Tick Tick... BOOM! For one, he had to slip out of his thick Jim Bakker accent from filming The Eyes of Tammy Faye and into the bare-bones bohemian style of the late composer. The British-American actor also had to contend with the passing of his mother, who succumbed to cancer in late 2019. And, he had to learn how to sing. Though Tick Tick… BOOM!’s director, Lin-Manuel Miranda, locked in on Garfield for the part of Larson after seeing him in the 2017 revival of Angels in America, Garfield had never sung a tune outside of his shower or the karaoke bar. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Garfield explains how he entered Larson’s world, learned to sing “to the back of the galaxy,” and came to love Stephen Sondheim.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO