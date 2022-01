Moxie Marlinspike, the creator of the Signal secure messaging app, on Monday announced his resignation as CEO of the company. Marlinspike said he had always intended to grow Signal to the point that it could go on without his direct involvement but that wasn't possible as recently as four years ago when he was writing most of the code, managing employees, and personally handling support. Fast forward to today and Marlinspike said he rarely writes code and feels comfortable leaving matters in the hands of his leadership team.

