A 7-10 season means the Denver Broncos are sitting at home this weekend and George Paton’s in the midst of working through his 10 candidates to replace Vic Fangio. It also means for the sixth straight year Broncos Country is free to enjoy the NFL playoffs without stressing over a bad call, untimely sack, or dropped interception ruining their favorite team’s season. If they so choose, fans can decide to enjoy each contest as a neutral party and take in the spectacle of good football after yet another disappointing season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO