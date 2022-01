The Detroit Lions are locked in at second overall in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, but they still have another pick up in the air. The Los Angeles Rams play on Monday against the Arizona Cardinals in a must-watch game for Lions fans. The Lions own the Rams’ first round selection in the draft, acquired as part of the Matthew Stafford deal last offseason. Following Sunday’s slate of Wild Card games, the Rams pick will be anywhere from 23rd to 32nd overall.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO