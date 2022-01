ST. CLOUD -- Ice conditions in central Minnesota are looking pretty good. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says ice depths are in that 12-16 inch range locally. He joined me on WJON today and said always make sure you're checking the ice conditions before driving on the lakes. Having said that, Schmitt says ATVs are good to go and he's starting to say more trucks driving onto the ice.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO