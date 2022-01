Woburn, MA — January 10, 2022 — Kaspersky is sharing new insights into the cybersecurity landscape for the year ahead in three key areas: budgeting, insurance and vendor relationships. According to the research, 86% of IT decision makers surveyed in North America said their organization intends to set aside budget for cybersecurity when planning for 2022, with 85% saying their budget would increase anywhere up to 50% in the next 12 months.

