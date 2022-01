University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas was crushed in two female events over the weekend by a competitor who is transition from female to male. “Transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas was crushed twice in a women's swim meet by another transgender competitor who is transitioning from female to male - first in the 100-yard freestyle, where she placed fifth, and then again in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO