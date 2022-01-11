NordicTrack will now let you yell at its smart dumbbells

Get a little extra help in the kitchen with the LG InstaView Double Oven Range smart cooking appliance. Impressively, the InstaView tech illuminates the oven’s interior when you knock twice on the glass. That way, you can see inside without opening the door and, thus, lowering the oven’s temperature. Meanwhile, the ProBake Convection technology provides quick cooking without preheating, saving energy. What’s more, ProBake’s precise temperatures and airflow features ensure shorter cooking times. Moreover, the Air Fry mode lets you enjoy crispy fried foods without the fat, and the Sous Vide mode provides tender, delectable textures. Finally, this oven works with LG’s ThinQ Recipe app, which connects you with thousands of step-by-step recipes and even helps you buy the ingredients. Yes, you really can have a delicious meal on the table faster with the InstaView Double Oven Range.
Comments / 0