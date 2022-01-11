NordicTrack will now let you yell at its smart dumbbells

Practice good hygiene with the Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control. Featuring touchless technology, you can control the temperature and water flow using simple hand motions. In fact, this unique technology makes it quick and easy to select the exact temperature you need. So you can choose from hot, warm, or cold water with a simple swipe of the hand over the sensor. You can even set default temperatures based on your own personal preferences. Aside from motion control, the Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control provides other control options: voice assistant, smartphone app, or the handle. In particular, the voice compatibility function provides an array of features, such as a “wash hands” command to encourage thorough washing and help to save water. You can even customize presets for the desired amount of water you need. Overall, wash your hands smarter and wise with this gadget.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO