Suffolk County Man Killed After Being Struck Separately By Two Cars

Police lights Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

An investigation is underway after a fatal overnight Long Island crash.

It happened around 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 in Bay Shore.

A man was standing in the middle of Brentwood Road, between Tillie Street and Redington Street, when he was struck by a southbound 1999 Jeep driven by a 31-year-old Bay Shore man, Suffolk County Police said.

The collision knocked the victim, identified as Christopher Weiler, age 30, of Bay Shore, into the northbound lane where he was struck by a 2006 Hyundai driven by a 36-year-old East Meadow man.

Weiler was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore was he was pronounced dead, said police.

The two drivers were not injured. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Suffolk County PD Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

