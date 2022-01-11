ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. to buy 600,000 more doses of GSK-Vir’s COVID-19 antibody therapy

By Julie Steenhuysen
Metro International
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The United States has agreed to buy 600,000 more doses of GSK and Vir Biotechnology’s COVID-19 antibody therapy for an undisclosed sum, the drugmakers said on Tuesday, as the country bolsters its arsenal of treatments against the Omicron coronavirus variant....

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

GlaxoSmithKline to ship 600,000 more doses of COVID treatment sotrovimab to U.S.

GlaxoSmithKline GSK, +0.25% GSK, +1.25% and partner Vir Biotechnology. said Tuesday that the U.S. government will buy 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody for early COVID-19 treatment. The extra doses will be delivered in the first quarter of 2022 to the U.S., which has an option to purchase more in the second quarter. The companies now have total binding agreements for 1.7 million doses worldwide. Sotrovimab was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in May 2021 for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in at-risk adults and children 12 and older. Preclinical data has shown sotrovimab is effective against all COVID-19 variants, including delta and omicron.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

Booster Dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Significantly Increases Levels of Antibodies Against Omicron Variant

The study analyzed blood samples taken from individuals infected with COVID-19, those who had been vaccinated with a 2-dose schedule and a third booster dose, and those who had reported previous infection from other COVID-19 variants of concern. ChAdOx1-S (Vaxzevria, AstraZeneca) significantly increased levels of antibodies against the omicron SARS-CoV-2...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsk#Covid#Doses#Monoclonal Antibodies#Reuters#Vir Biotechnology#Omicron
Evening Star

Nearly 600,000 U.S. Children Had COVID-19 Last Week

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In a sign that the highly contagious omicron variant is sparing no one, a report shows that new COVID-19 cases among U.S. children spiked to a high of more than 580,000 for the week ending Jan. 6, a 78 percent increase from the week before.
KIDS
smarteranalyst.com

U.S. Government to Purchase 600,000 Additional Doses of Sotrovimab; Shares Jump

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) have disclosed that the U.S. government will purchase an additional 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, making them more accessible nationwide. The vaccines will be delivered throughout the first quarter of 2022. Following the news, shares of Vir Biotechnology spiked 4% to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kfgo.com

U.S. administers 512.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

The United States has administered 512.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 614.4 million doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 507.7 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

More Antibody Treatments For COVID-19 Is High Priority For Oklahoma's Interim Health Commissioner

Oklahoma's Interim Health Commissioner says he's working to get as many monoclonal antibody treatments into the state as possible. Commissioner of Health Keith Reed says that the state has secured an extra 1,000 doses of each of the two older monoclonal antibodies used earlier in the pandemic. The federal government is also renewing weekly allocations to the state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
985theriver.com

Ireland seeks to buy Merck, Pfizer, GSK COVID-19 antiviral drugs

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s government agreed on Wednesday to fund the purchase of COVID-19 antiviral drugs from GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Merck. Ireland plans to purchase the drugs through the European Union’s procurement process and by dealing directly with the companies, the health ministry said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wtaq.com

U.S. CDC endorses five month gap for Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster dose

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday it recommends the shortening of the interval between the second dose and booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech from 6 months to 5 months. The move is in line with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

WHO recommends Eli Lilly, GSK-Vir’s drugs, widening COVID-19 treatment pool

(Reuters) – A World Health Organization (WHO) panel recommended use of two drugs by Eli Lilly, and GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology for COVID-19 patients, adding treatment options as the fast-spreading Omicron variant renders many ineffective. WHO data shows Omicron, which is evading protection provided by many vaccines and therapies,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EurekAlert

COVID-19 – Omicron: resistant to most monoclonal antibodies but neutralized by a booster dose

The Omicron variant was detected for the first time in South Africa in November 2021 and has since spread to many countries. It is expected to become the dominant variant within a few weeks or months. Initial epidemiological studies show that the Omicron variant is more transmissible than the currently dominant virus (the Delta variant). It is capable of spreading to individuals who have received two vaccine doses and to previously infected individuals. Scientists from the Institut Pasteur and the Vaccine Research Institute, in collaboration with KU Leuven (Leuven, Belgium), Orléans Regional Hospital, Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou (AP-HP), Inserm and the CNRS, studied the sensitivity of the Omicron variant to monoclonal antibodies used in clinical practice to prevent severe forms of the disease in people at risk, as well as to antibodies in the blood of individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 or vaccinated. They compared this sensitivity with that of the Delta variant. The scientists demonstrated that Omicron is much less sensitive to neutralizing antibodies than Delta. The scientists then analyzed the blood of people who had received two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine. Five months after vaccination, the antibodies in the blood were no longer capable of neutralizing Omicron. This loss of efficacy was also observed in individuals who had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 within the past 12 months. Administering a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine or a single vaccine dose in previously infected individuals led to a significant increase in antibody levels that was sufficient to neutralize Omicron. Omicron is therefore much less sensitive to the anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies currently used in clinical practice or obtained after two vaccine doses.
SCIENCE
Seeking Alpha

Eli Lilly and GlaxoSmithKline/Vir COVID-19 therapies get WHO backing

An expert panel at the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the use of two treatments developed by Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)/Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) for COVID-19 patients. In its guidelines published in the British Medical Journal Thursday, the panel has strongly recommended Lilly's Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor baricitinib (Olumiant)...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Metro International

EMA lists rare spinal condition as side effect of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot

(Reuters) – A safety panel of the European drug regulator on Friday recommended adding a rare spinal inflammation called transverse myelitis as a side effect of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) safety committee also recommended a similar warning be included for Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy