Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson Is “Super Sexy” and Loves That He “Knows So Much About Comedy”

In case you missed the super subtle and casual photoshoot that was definitely not a PR stunt how dare you, Kanye West is currently dating actress Julia Fox. Like, sure, it's been been approximately five minutes and they've only been on two dates, but their relationship has gone from zero to Balenciaga, and it seems like they might be here to stay. Or not. We'll see! After all, Kanye's still in the midst of a divorce from Kim Kardashian and has dated a few people since their separation. But if you're still kinda ??? on the timeline of it all, we're laying it out. And by "it," I mean Kanye's entire dating history—starting with his high school girlfriend, all the way to his first engagement (not Kim!), to his current situation with Julia. What a time to be alive lurking on the internet!

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO