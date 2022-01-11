State's largest school district board meeting suspended over masks

GREAT BEND — The Barton County Board of Health which is made up of the five members of the Barton County Commission met at the courthouse on Thursday morning and agreed to hand over investigations into positive COVID-19 cases to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The job of investigating positive cases has been handled by the county's health department since the outbreak of the pandemic in March of 2020. That investigation includes identifying when the illness began. That process can be time-consuming for Health Department staff.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO