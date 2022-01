The Ripple price prediction continues to battle with the $0.80 level after being supported by the 9-day moving average. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is seen trading at $0.77 around the 9-day moving average. The cryptocurrency is currently moving sideways as it continues to struggle to cross above the 21-day moving average. More so, the attempt to push the coin to the upside shows that the bulls are battling to be in control of the market momentum.

