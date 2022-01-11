ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janet D. Foster Announces Campaign for California Assembly in Newly Formed District for the Greater Long Beach Area

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

Healthcare Leader and Long-Time Political Advocate to Run as Solutions Democrat, Pledges No Fossil Fuel Money. LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Janet D. Foster, elected member of the Los Angeles County Democratic Central Committee representing Assembly District 70, political advocate and healthcare leader, today announced her intention...

www.gazettextra.com

