Twitter buys minority stake in digital advertising firm Aleph

COSTA MESA, Calif. & CENTURY CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2022-- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that Marisa Brutoco has joined the firm as a partner in the Entertainment, Technology and Advertising Practice and as a member of the Technology Transactions Team which she will co-lead. She will be based in the firm’s Orange County and Century City offices. In addition to her work at law firms, Brutoco has been in-house counsel at Google, YouTube, Amazon, GoPro, and Apple. She has handled significant technology and IP transactions and licensing deals with the sports, digital media, and news industries and worked with partners from the NBA to the White House to Disney.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO