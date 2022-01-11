ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter buys minority stake in digital advertising firm Aleph

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) has picked up a minority stake in Aleph Group Inc, the digital advertising firm said on Tuesday as it seeks to go public in the United States. Aleph did not reveal any financial...

Aleph Group Announces Minority Investment from Twitter

Aleph Group, Inc, a global partner to the world’s biggest digital media players, announced that Twitter Inc. has made a minority investment in the Company. The investment will help support the Company’s educational efforts worldwide including, building a proprietary educational tech platform, digital advertising education, training and certification to over 50,000 digital professionals in 90 countries across 5 continents, and efforts to create new digital jobs in underserved markets. The strategic investment closed in October 2021 and financial terms were not disclosed.
