Why Workplace Class Actions Keep Settling for Eye-Popping Numbers

Within the last month, the Appellate Division, Second Department created a new paradigm with respect to the discovery of quality assurance materials in the course of medical malpractice litigation. On Dec. 22, 2021, the court decided Siegel v. Snyder, ___ NYS 3d ___, 2021 NY Slip Opinion 07264, which broadly expands discovery of quality assurance documents and statements despite the clear statutory prohibitions of §6527 of the Education Law and §2805-m(2) of the Public Health Law. Before this error is corrected by the legislature or the Court of Appeals, it should be expected that there will be considerable activity in this area of discovery for pending malpractice cases.

LAW ・ 3 DAYS AGO