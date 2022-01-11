ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Why Workplace Class Actions Keep Settling for Eye-Popping Numbers

By Ross Todd
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conventional wisdom in the early days of the pandemic was that a cash-strapped economy would combine with a dearth...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Bad News for Lawyer Who Filed Class Action as Lead Plaintiff Without First Trying Product

Suit against maker of erectile dysfunction supplement Sanguenol is dismissed because plaintiff never used it, never had it tested and filed suit before receiving his shipment of the product. Plaintiffs lawyer Harold Hoffman also served as lead plaintiff in the putative class action against defendant North American Nutraceuticals of Naples,...
LAW
Insurance Journal

Workplace Class Action Payouts Unexpectedly Grew During Pandemic in 2021

The cost of settling workplace class-action lawsuits reached a record high in 2021, defying expectations that the COVID-19 pandemic would decrease the size and reduce the number of payouts, according to a new report by the Seyfarth Shaw law firm in Chicago. “The plaintiffs’ bar capitalized on a recovering economy...
CHICAGO, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

UnitedHealthcare settles class-action underpayment suit for $10M

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York approved a $10 million final settlement for a class-action lawsuit targeting UnitedHealthcare and its tiered reimbursement policy. The lawsuit, filed in 2017, claims that UnitedHealthcare's policy reduced payments for out-of-network mental healthcare providers — including psychologists, counselors and social...
LAW
Law.com

An Unfortunate Ruling on Discovery of Quality Assurance Minutes

Within the last month, the Appellate Division, Second Department created a new paradigm with respect to the discovery of quality assurance materials in the course of medical malpractice litigation. On Dec. 22, 2021, the court decided Siegel v. Snyder, ___ NYS 3d ___, 2021 NY Slip Opinion 07264, which broadly expands discovery of quality assurance documents and statements despite the clear statutory prohibitions of §6527 of the Education Law and §2805-m(2) of the Public Health Law. Before this error is corrected by the legislature or the Court of Appeals, it should be expected that there will be considerable activity in this area of discovery for pending malpractice cases.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Actions#Conventional Wisdom#Employment#Lawyers
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Sleep Number Corporation Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important February 14 Deadline in Securities Class Action - SNBR

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) between February 18, 2021 and July 20, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 14, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Sleep Number securities...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Remote Pro Bono Work, Adopted in Pandemic, Is Here to Stay

Pro bono attorneys utilized technology to continue engagement with their clients, and a new report suggests many of those forced changes stick around. Even while total hours may be down, the relative effectiveness of the time has been more impactful, according to several experts. While enhanced use of technology should...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Law.com

A Look at Modern Use of the Guardian Ad Litem

Given the confusion and lack of clear understanding surrounding guardian ad litem appointments, this article explores the nuances of the role of the GAL in the context of contested custody cases and litigation. In recent years, the use and appointment of a guardian ad litem (“GAL”) in contested custody matters...
LAW
benefitspro.com

The evolving workplace: How to keep compensation offerings in line with expectations

The workplace has shifted immensely in 2021, with the U.S. forced to grapple with a historic labor shortage. Employees have grown used to their home offices and virtual team meetings. And perhaps most striking, employers saw employees gain the upper hand and voice their desires for better compensation and benefits packages in this candidate’s market.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Effectively Obtaining and Using Other Similar Incident Evidence

As a juror, you will consider evidence including design drawings, product testing and analysis, marketing materials, and corporate designee and expert testimony. Imagine you’re a juror in a products liability trial. The case involves a catastrophically injured plaintiff and a defendant that designed, manufactured and sold a product. The plaintiff suffered her injuries while using the product and claims a product defect caused her injuries. The defendant claims the product was designed and manufactured safely, and the plaintiff’s unfortunate injuries were her own (or someone else’s) fault.
LAW
Law.com

South Florida SEC Suit Alleges $2.7 Million Fraud

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Anthony M. Cottone Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit accuses Cottone of defrauding investors of $2.76 million in connection with the sale of preferred interests in a private fund owned by the defendant and misappropriating the fund’s assets for personal use. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:22-cv-80048, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Cottone et al.
FLORIDA STATE
Law.com

Inflation Prompts Anxiety Over Transactional Cooling, Rising Big Law Costs

Inflation hasn't been an immediate concern for law firm leaders but it's looming for 2022. Some fear inflation could lead to interest rate increases, cooling down deal volume. Billing rate increases can only go so far to keep up with rising inflation. Rising inflation has become a top concern for...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy