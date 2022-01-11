ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Meet The Cast of Wakefield

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally released in April of 2021, Wakefield was a psychological mystery that quickly took viewers by storm. After the rights to the show were acquired by Showtime, Wakefield was released in the United States and it became even more popular. The show centers around a psychiatric hospital where a nurse begins...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Meet the Cast of Women of the Movement

It’s been almost 70 years since Emmett Till was brutally murdered in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman in a local store. In the years since he was killed, it has since been revealed that Till’s accuser, Carolyn Bryant, lied about what happened in the store today. Although Till’s death initially served as a cautionary tale about racism in the south during the Jim Crow Era, it is now seen as evidence of the brutal hatred that, sadly, still exists. Recently, Emmett Till’s story has been brought back into the spotlight thanks to a new miniseries on ABC called Women of the Movement. While his murder is at the center of the story, the miniseries focuses on his mother, Mamie, and how she fought to make sure that her son’s story wasn’t forgotten or ignored. Not only does Women of the Movement handle Till’s story with the kind of compassion it deserves, but it also features an awesome cast who has brought each of the characters to life in beautiful and authentic ways. Some of the cast members may not be people you’re familiar with yet, but I have a feeling we’re going to be seeing a lot more of them in the near future. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Women of the Movement.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

A Discovery of Witches Season 3: Meet the New Characters and Cast

It’s the beginning of the end on A Discovery of Witches. In the TV adaptation’s third and final season, Diana and Matthew return to the present to face a personal tragedy and deep political division among the creatures. The forces of conservatism seek to preserve the separation between vampires, witches and daemons; while reformers wish to dismantle the status quo. Threats from the Book of Life, the Oxford blood-rage killer, the Congregation and Peter Knox all continue, while Diana comes into her prophesied role as the witch who will change everything.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of “The Cleaning Lady”

2022 is just getting started, but it’s already clear that it’s going to be a great year for TV. There are lots of new shows hitting the airwaves, but The Cleaning Lady is easily one of the most intriguing. The series, which debuted on January 3rd, is based on an Argentinian TV series called La Chica Que Limpia (The Girl Who Cleans). The series follows a woman named Thony De La Rosa who is a doctor in Cambodia. However, after her son is diagnosed with a rare illness, she decides to go to the United States in hopes of finding someone who can treat him. After several unfortunate events, Thony’s Visa expires and she takes a job as a cleaning lady so that she can take care of her son. While on the job, she ends up witnessing a murder which leads to her being recruited by a mobster who wants her to use her medical skills to clean up crime scenes. As you can imagine, this puts Thony in an interesting position. On one hand, she doesn’t want to get caught up in any illegal activity. On the other hand, she has to do what she can in order to look out for herself and her son. Since its premiere, the show has been getting lots of attention which has also put the spotlight on the talented cast. While many of the show’s stars aren’t well known to American viewers, that probably won’t be the case for much longer. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of The Cleaning Lady.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Taymor
Person
Geraldine Hakewill
Deadline

Marco Bellocchio Visions du Réel Honor; UK Casting Awards Nominees; Berlin Film Fest Program Additions – Global Briefs

Marco Bellocchio Honorary Prize The 2022 edition of the Visions du Réel film festival in Nyon, Switzerland, will present its Honorary Award to Italian filmmaker Marco Bellocchio. The Fists In My Pocket and The Traitor director will attend the festival to pick up his prize. He will host a masterclass during the event, while a retrospective of his films will be screened, as well as his new documentary. “Marco Bellocchio exercises impressive liberty and modernity to combine registers of images and genres, moving between fiction and documentary, between the intimate and the collective. We are extremely happy and delighted to pay...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Derry Girls”

Derry Girls, a show set in ’90s Northern Ireland, tells the story of four girls who attempt to live as typical teenagers despite the political turmoil happening in their hometown of Derry. While each of them is indirectly affected by The Troubles, the conflict happening in Northern Ireland during the time, they are more concerned about their personal insecurities and everyday struggles as teenagers who are only starting to understand themselves. Vox called the show the “best teen show out right now,” writing: “The magic of this show is in the way it allows its teenage girls (and James) to experience the embarrassing indignities and awkwardness of being teens, through its story of growing up in extraordinary times and trying to not let those extraordinary times negate a teenager’s right to live a hilariously ordinary life.” The show has already released two seasons, delighting us with the antics of Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle, and James. In anticipation of its upcoming third season, which is supposed to be its last, here’s an introduction to the cast of characters for anyone who may be new to the nostalgic TV series.
TV SERIES
ohmymag.co.uk

The Cabins returns tonight, meet the cast

With Winter Love Island off the table once again, there’s a long wait until we see any more villa action on our screens. Luckily, though, ITV2’s newer dating show The Cabins is returning for its second series tonight (Monday 3rd January). The show is set to air every weeknight at 9pm on ITV2 with a special Saturday episode at 9.30pm which sees what happened to the daters after they checked out of their cabins.
TV SERIES
rpgsite.net

Final Fantasy XVI Characters: meet the cast of FF16

It’s that time again; something that only happens every few years - a new numbered Final Fantasy is approaching. That means we’ve got some new friends to meet - the Final Fantasy XVI characters. This cast of newcomers will be our company for tens of hours as we...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Francis#Showtime#The University Of Salford
E! News

Meet Euphoria's Newest Cast Member Dominic Fike

Watch: Zendaya Wouldn't Mind a Tom Holland "Euphoria" Cameo. There's a new kid in town. Dominic Fike makes his debut in HBO's Euphoria this season, joining Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and more stars in the ensemble cast. When the casting was first announced, little was known about...
MUSIC
WEKU

The oldest living American veteran of World War II dies at 112

Lawrence Brooks, the oldest known living American veteran of World War II, died early Wednesday morning, according to the National World War II Museum. He was 112. "He was a beloved friend, a man of great faith and had a gentle spirit that inspired those around him," said Stephen Watson, the museum's president and chief executive. "He proudly served our country during World War II, and returned home to serve his community and church. His kindness, smile and sense of humor connected him to generations of people who loved and admired him."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kerrang

Meet the new Jackass Forever cast members in latest promo video and posters

With less than a month to go now until Jackass Forever finally hits movie screens, Paramount Pictures have shared a new two-and-a-half-minute featurette introducing fans to the new cast members. Joining the likes of Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O this time around are guests Poopies, Zach Holmes, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson and...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Olivia Culpo Told to 'Put a Blouse On' Before Boarding Flight to Mexico

An unexpected controversy. Olivia Culpo recently found herself in hot water at the airport — because of her outfit. The former Miss Universe, 29, was on her way to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, and her sister Aurora Culpo on Thursday, January 13, when she was asked to change clothes.
NFL
justjaredjr.com

Who Stars In The New 'Rebelde' Series on Netflix? Meet the Cast Here!

The all new Rebelde series is premiering on Netflix on Wednesday (January 5) and we’re bringing you all you need to know!. The musical drama reboot was first announced earlier this year, and it follows a new group of students at Elite Way School, now EWS, the international boarding school that was the birthplace of the now legendary RBD.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy