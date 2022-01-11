Meet The Cast of Wakefield

2022 is just getting started, but it’s already clear that it’s going to be a great year for TV. There are lots of new shows hitting the airwaves, but The Cleaning Lady is easily one of the most intriguing. The series, which debuted on January 3rd, is based on an Argentinian TV series called La Chica Que Limpia (The Girl Who Cleans). The series follows a woman named Thony De La Rosa who is a doctor in Cambodia. However, after her son is diagnosed with a rare illness, she decides to go to the United States in hopes of finding someone who can treat him. After several unfortunate events, Thony’s Visa expires and she takes a job as a cleaning lady so that she can take care of her son. While on the job, she ends up witnessing a murder which leads to her being recruited by a mobster who wants her to use her medical skills to clean up crime scenes. As you can imagine, this puts Thony in an interesting position. On one hand, she doesn’t want to get caught up in any illegal activity. On the other hand, she has to do what she can in order to look out for herself and her son. Since its premiere, the show has been getting lots of attention which has also put the spotlight on the talented cast. While many of the show’s stars aren’t well known to American viewers, that probably won’t be the case for much longer. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of The Cleaning Lady.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO