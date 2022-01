With less than a month until the 2022 NBA trade deadline, everyone is keeping a close eye on how the Milwaukee Bucks may look to improve their roster. One player that has been caught up in a flurry of rumors and speculation in the months leading up to this point has been Donte DiVincenzo, who is no stranger to such things. It all started when the guard was believed to be heading to the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade for sharpshooting two-guard Bogdan Bogdanovic during the 2020 offseason. However, that deal fell apart because of tampering rules, which landed DiVincenzo back in Milwaukee for the 2020-21 season.

