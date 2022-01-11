ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Firefighters Battle Overnight Residential Fire

By Local News Desk
 6 days ago
TAMPA, FL.- Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on the 5000 block of E. Broadway Ave. at 10:10 pm on Monday.

Rescue & Engine 16 were first on scene and found a single-story residential structure with smoke and flames on the west side of the structure. Flames were reaching into the eaves of the house, according to officials.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, an outdoor shed with contents before the fire reached a neighboring commercial building. A primary and secondary search was completed with no occupants in the home.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes. There were no injuries to firefighters reported at the scene.

“Our fire investigator was on scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation,” said Tampa Fire Rescue in a statement.

