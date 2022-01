After reading the response about rooftop panels and net metering offered by an FPL spokesperson, all I could think about is what a fantastic spin they put on their side. The statement as presented does not align with reality. As I research solar for my own home, I noted that it is common that despite the high cost, there are programs that finance the project for 20 years. These same programs have no out of pocket expenses. It is also considered part of the home and can transfer upon sale. The purchase does not impact your credit. Personally, I have held off making the purchase. I find the most economical way to invest in solar is to self finance the project.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO