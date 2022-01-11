ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embraer's Eve, lessor Falko sign deal, potential for electric aircraft order

 6 days ago
SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said on Tuesday its subsidiary Eve has entered a partnership with lessor Falko Regional Aircraft on electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The deal could result in an order of 200 eVTOLs from UK-based Falko, Embraer said in a securities filing.

The companies aim to "develop a global network of eVTOL operators," it said.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

