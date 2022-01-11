Are you doing that COVID test wrong? Experts debate where to stick swab

It didn’t look like Zachary Dupin, 31, would miss out on Christmas. Despite a sore throat, he says he tested negative, twice, on PCR tests, and once on an at-home rapid antigen test. But still feeling unwell after driving home from Reno to Las Vegas, he did another rapid test that came back negative, but still decided to isolate in a hotel near home and self-tested once more—but this time he swabbed his throat. And this time he tested positive. He and his brother, who also tested positive orally, spent the holidays in the hotel, catching up on reading, watching college football games, and, thankfully, getting some home-cooked food deliveries while fending off fatigue, dry cough, and dizziness. The test had narrowly saved them from potentially infecting the rest of the family.
