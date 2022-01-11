Are you doing that COVID test wrong? Experts debate where to stick swab

CNN — These days, it's much easier to contract the coronavirus as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads worldwide. As people face this current reality, it's important to note that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alsorecently changed its guidelines around isolation and quarantine. Many have questions about what to do if they or a family member ends up catching COVID-19. What if a child tests positive — how should parents and guardians care for that child safely? What if a parent has COVID-19 but their children don't? How long should someone be in isolation? When should people be tested? What if everyone in the family contracts COVID-19 — do they need to be isolated from one another?

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO