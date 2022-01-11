ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotty, Light Rain & Sleet Pellets Possible Today In Parts Of North Texas

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On January 11 morning temperatures across North Texas again started off around freezing. A few showers and drizzle are possible, especially during the afternoon, south of Interstate-20.

Isolated, light rain and a few sleet pellets could mix in southwest of the Metroplex from midday into the afternoon, but no impacts or accumulations are expected because temperatures will have warmed above freezing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LHXVj_0diTZKnG00

Early sunshine is expected to give way to increasing clouds towards midday. Highs should climb into the mid 50s.

Wednesday starts off with some clouds, but will have increasing sunshine. It will be a warmer day with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunshine and dry conditions continue right into the weekend as temperatures gradually warm up. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and low 70s on Friday.

A cold front arrives Saturday morning, returning seasonal temperatures to the area — with highs back in the mid 50s. By Sunday morning temperatures will be back around the freezing mark.

