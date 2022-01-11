ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yikes! Watch This Frightening Footage Of LA Metrolink Train Smash Into Just-Crashed Airplane! [Video]

By hiphopobama
Bossip
Bossip
 6 days ago

This was bad but it could have been ALL bad!

Sometimes, luck and God are working together to make sure your a** stays alive. Such is the case with this story that comes to us from ABC7 in Los Angeles. A pretty shocking video clip has been circulating the internet that shows a high-speed Metrolink train smashing directly into a small plane that had crashed on the tracks. That is scary enough but when you add the fact that the train crashed into the plane at the very moment that police were pulling the pilot from the wreckage.

Anyone who has seen the film Final Destination is probably cringing, gasping, and covering their mouths in horrified belief.

In addition to the news cameras that just so happened to be on the scene in Pacoima, the Los Angeles Police Department also released the body camera footage form an officer who was in the midst of the carnage. Wish they would release body camera footage of the shootings and killings they do just as quickly but we digress.

Crazy to think how ugly this could have been. What are the odds of a plane crash and a train crash at the same damn time?!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Pacoima, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mediaite.com

WATCH: Police Officer Pulls Pilot Out of Crashed Airplane Seconds Before A Train Slams Into It (Yes, You Read that Right)

One rarely gets the opportunity to see a video of a police officer pulling a pilot out of a recently crashed airplane, but this video ramps that experience up exponentially. A Los Angeles area cop is being lauded as a hero after saving the life of the unnamed pilot, whose small airplane crash-landed on train tracks. Remarkably dramatic bodycam footage has been released showing the cop pulling the pilot to safety split seconds before what appears to be a commuter rail train smashes into the crashed airplane.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metrolink#Video Clip#Aircraft#Traffic Accident#Abc7
WGN TV

29-year-old pregnant mother shot, killed on South Side

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old pregnant woman was shot to death Wednesday night on the South Side. At around 7 p.m., police responded to the 7400 block of South Vincennes on the report of a shooting. Derricka Patrick, 29, who was pregnant, was shot dead as she sat in a...
CHICAGO, IL
ktxs.com

Thousands of packages found, 3 arrested in Amazon package theft ring

LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH)—- The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of three people believed to be connected to a large Amazon theft ring involving thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. The sheriff's office says deputies received a complaint of illegal dumping. When they arrived at the location, deputies...
LUTHER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS LA

Thieves Raiding Cargo Containers, Stealing Packages On Downtown Section Of Union Pacific Train Tracks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A section of the Union Pacific train tracks in downtown Los Angeles has been littered with thousands of shredded boxes, packages stolen from cargo containers that stop in the area to unload. Jan. 13, 2022 (CBSLA) Thieves have been raiding the cargo containers, taking packages that belong to people from all over the country from retailers like Amazon, REI and others. The refuse left behind, like home COVID test kits, are items that the robbers did not want or did not think were valuable enough to take. Sources told CBSLA that the locks Union Pacific uses are easy to cut,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Amazon workers arrested after thousands of packages discovered inside home

Three people have been arrested in connection with theft in which investigators found a home filled to the brim with thousands of Amazon delivery packages.The Oklahoma county sheriff’s office, in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, identified the suspects as Cesar Yasnier Cerqueira Rojas, Dinneris Matos Delgado, and Maikel Perez Laurencio.The three face 15 felony counts of possession of stolen property and embezzlement. Ms Delgado has also been charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Meth).The theft was discovered after officials responded to an illegal dumping complaint in the area on 30 December last year.“When they arrived, deputies found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Olympian

Amazon driver kept thousands of stolen packages throughout home, Oklahoma cops say

Three people have been arrested in the theft of thousands of undelivered Amazon packages, Oklahoma investigators say. In addition to the thousands of packages found scattered throughout an Oklahoma home, 600 more were found dumped last week about 30 miles northeast of downtown Oklahoma City, McClatchy News reported earlier this week. Within the rubble of packages was a clue — a garbage bag that contained an envelope with an address on it, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Off-Duty El Cerrito Police Officer Killed, 2 Injured In Horrific San Pablo I-80 Crash

SAN PABLO (CBS SF/BCN) — An off-duty El Cerrito police officer was killed and two others were injured Sunday morning following a crash involving four vehicles on eastbound I-80 in San Pablo. The El Cerrito Police Department identified the officer killed in the crash as 26-year-old Jerrick Bernstine. “On his way home from work, Officer Jerrick Bernstine was involved in a traffic collision on Interstate 80 near San Pablo Dam Road,” the department said in a news release. “A van in front of Officer Bernstine lost control and collided with the center median. Officer Bernstine’s car struck the van and he died...
SAN PABLO, CA
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy