Yikes! Watch This Frightening Footage Of LA Metrolink Train Smash Into Just-Crashed Airplane! [Video]

This was bad but it could have been ALL bad!

Sometimes, luck and God are working together to make sure your a** stays alive. Such is the case with this story that comes to us from ABC7 in Los Angeles. A pretty shocking video clip has been circulating the internet that shows a high-speed Metrolink train smashing directly into a small plane that had crashed on the tracks. That is scary enough but when you add the fact that the train crashed into the plane at the very moment that police were pulling the pilot from the wreckage.

Anyone who has seen the film Final Destination is probably cringing, gasping, and covering their mouths in horrified belief.

In addition to the news cameras that just so happened to be on the scene in Pacoima, the Los Angeles Police Department also released the body camera footage form an officer who was in the midst of the carnage. Wish they would release body camera footage of the shootings and killings they do just as quickly but we digress.

Crazy to think how ugly this could have been. What are the odds of a plane crash and a train crash at the same damn time?!