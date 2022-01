Welcome to Supreme Court Brief! This week is the final week of the January argument session. We spoke with former Sotomayor clerk Luke McCloud, a young appellate “‘rockstar,” says his Williams & Connolly partner Lisa Blatt, about his first time at the lectern. We also check in on the lawyers arguing in this final January round—a mix of veteran advocates and newbies. And, in case you missed it, scroll down to read how David Boies and his firm got involved in this week’s argument stemming from the Nazis’ appropriation of an art masterpiece.

