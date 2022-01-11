Al Tamimi Promotes Six to Partner in the Gulf and Levant

Dalip Sethi has been promoted to partner at Los Angeles-based management/production company Rain Management Group.
Dalip has been with RMG since 2009, joining the company as an assistant. He was promoted to manager in 2012, and has since built an impressive television and film client roster with a focus on writers, filmmakers, producer-directors and showrunners. His client list includes Ryan Maldonado & Eduardo Canto (Co-EP, Hunters), Ryan Shiraki (EP, Santa, Inc.), Bob Dearden (Co-EP, Cobra Kai), Nina Lopez-Corrado (Co-EP, A Million Little Things), Joe Chappelle (EP, Godfather of Harlem), Stacey K. Black (Co-EP, Station 19), Jorge Zamacona (EP, City on a...
