For many retailers, sustainability is more than a buzzword. These days, it’s essentially a prerequisite for any company looking to win over the increasingly eco-minded consumer. At a featured session at NRF’s Big Show on Sunday, sustainability leaders from Walmart and Rothy’s discussed their tips for creating and seeing through sustainability goals for a company. While both are vastly different in terms of size and focus — Rothy’s is a sustainable footwear company that launched in 2015 — both offered perspectives regarding how to approach one of the most important business topics of 2022. In 2020, Walmart announced a new goal to...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO