Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner is signing up to new premises in Paris – a move that consolidates two older premises and gives the firm room to grow further. The Paris bases, which has a staff of 90, including 70 lawyers, will come together under a single location at 36 rue La Fayette, where it will occupy space on several levels for a total of 3,300 square metres, the firm said in a statement.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO