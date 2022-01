Team17 has announced that it is acquiring the Hell Let Loose intellectual property rights from Black Matter Games. Team17 has been a third party publisher of Hell Let Loose (HLL), a multiplayer team-based WW2 first-person shooter, for several years. Now it intends to add the title to its first-party portfolio. It is purchasing the IP for £31 million, with consideration of £15 million subject to performance. (Thanks, The Loadout).

