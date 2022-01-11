Caroline Wells sets records as star of girls cross country All-Area team

Winter Springs senior Caroline Wells (555) ran virtually by herself while setting a state cross country record with a winning time of 16:40.2 in the Hagerty Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Oviedo. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The Orlando Sentinel honors Central Florida’s best high school athletes in 2021 fall sports with our All-Area sections.

The All-Area teams include players from FHSAA state series schools in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and southwest Volusia counties. Selections are made by the Orlando Sentinel with input from coaches.

All of the winners are available at OrlandoSentinel.com/Varsity .

But the biggest deal in each sport is the player of the year.

Runner of the Year

Caroline Wells

Winter Springs senior

Buzz: Repeat winner of the Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Cross Country award was clearly the state’s best for 2021 and maybe the best ever. Wells’ 16:40.2 time in the Hagerty Invitational broke the state record for 5,000-meter cross country races. The Stanford signee broke the course record for the current state meet site with a 16:56.6 time in Tallahassee. Four weeks after her state meet win, Wells finished 10th at the Eastbay Championships national meet in San Diego with a 17:38.40 time.

All-Area Runners

Morgan Cox

Trinity Prep junior

Buzz: Clocked career-best 18:52.8 time at state meet to finish sixth in Class 2A. That was nearly 30 seconds better than her previous best and fifth-best area state meet time.

Hannah Douglas

Mount Dora freshman

Buzz: Ran ninth fastest ninth-grader time (19:15.4) at the state meet to place 12th in loaded Class 2A. Was District champ and region runner-up. Season-best was 19:01.2.

Catalina Edwards

Celebration junior

Buzz: Eighth place in Class 4A state meet with 19:14.5 time. She was the Orange Belt Conference champion. Ran personal-best 19:01.22 to place third in 4A Region 3.

Hannah Foley

Boone junior

Buzz: Placed 16th in 4A state meet at 19:36.1. Ran 19:08.69 as District 5 runner-up behind Amber Schulz to eclipse previous personal-best (19:13.16) from JT Memorial race win.

Lily Henne

Lake Minneola senior

Buzz: Eighth in 3A state meet at 18:41.8. Clocked senior-best (18:24.3) as sixth fastest Floridian in Eastbay South Regional. Four victories included FACA Senior All-Star Classic.

Emily Knopfle

Olympia freshman

Buzz: Fifth fastest ninth-grader in FHSAA finals with 18:42.8 time good for third place in Class 4A. That followed Metro Conference, district and region titles. Best was 18:36.29.

Samantha Lorey

Bishop Moore freshman

Buzz: Ran 19:13.6 for 14th place in 3A state meet. That made her the eighth fastest freshman across all four classifications. Ran personal-best 18:59.0 time in October.

Amber Schulz

Timber Creek senior

Buzz: 2020 state champ overcame injury to finish as 4A state runner-up in 18:27.3. Ran season-best 18:15.6 to win Region 3 race after claiming Metro West and District 5 titles.

Michelle Smith

Montverde Academy sophomore

Buzz: Top-20 finish in Class 2A state meet with 19:27.6 time. Her best was 19:20 for fourth in FSU Invitational race. Citrus League and Montverde Invitational champ.

Ava Wyant

The Master’s Academy sophomore

Buzz: Ran to fifth place in Class 1A with a 19:04.2 time that was sixth fastest among sophomores at state meet. Lowered personal-best to 18:41.91 at Eastbay South Regional.

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .