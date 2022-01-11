ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Woman rescues 2 kids from icy Colorado pond; deputies resuscitate 3rd child

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dara Bitler
 7 days ago

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said three children survived after falling through an icy pond in Colorado on Sunday, thanks to a good Samaritan who jumped into action.

Four young relatives were playing on the ice near an apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office, when three of them fell through a pond around 3:24 p.m.

Dusti Talavera, 23, saw what happened and ran onto the thin ice to pull a 4-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy out of the water.

“Just looking out my window [I] saw a couple kids walking on the ice pond, a few seconds later, I just saw them fall in,” Talavera said. “Before I even realized it, I was out there on the middle of the pond pulling two kids out. That’s when I fell in.”

She tried to pull the third child, a 6-year-old girl, out but struggled to do so, the sheriff’s office said. That’s when a 16-year-old boy, a cousin of the victim, arrived and jumped into the pond and helped Talavera.

“I tried to hold her head up. I tried to hold my head up. The pond was really deep. A young man threw us a rope. He pulled us out,” Talavera said.

Deputies said Talavera told them, “she wasn’t concerned for her safety because they were babies and they needed help.”

The sheriff’s office said the 6-year-old was not breathing, was not conscious, and had no pulse. At that time, deputies arrived on the scene. Deputies removed the child’s coat and immediately began chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. They continued CPR until South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) arrived and took over lifesaving measures, the sheriff’s office said.

“We arrived on scene with a chaotic crowd,” Dillard said. “We found a 6-year-old girl not conscious, not breathing.”

The 6-year-old was taken to a local children’s hospital breathing and with a pulse. She was listed in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

“We’re all fathers; we all have young kids. It’s hard to see a 6-year-old girl whose face is blue with her eyes open, not responding, not breathing,” Moulton said. “I have kids of my own. I have an 8-year-old. The whole time I was there, I didn’t want somebody to lose their daughter. I wanted to make sure she was able to pull through this.”

Court Sutton with SMFR said, “We were back at the fire station, talking about how brave she was, how great the officers did … and gosh. I hope if this happened to one of mine, somebody like her (Talavera) was close by.”

