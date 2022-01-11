InSites Consulting and Gongos, Inc. Join Forces to Empower Customer-Centric Growth for Brands

DAZN Group today announces the implementation of a new Group structure and some leadership changes that will enable DAZN to realise its ambitious growth and product strategy. As of today, Shay Segev will be sole CEO of DAZN Group. Shay joined DAZN in June 2021, before which he was the CEO of Entain, a FTSE 100 company. Shay has an exceptional track record in scaling digital consumer businesses, which will be indispensable as DAZN expands its customer offering to include interactive and engaging content for fans to enjoy alongside its sports streaming service. Shay joined Entain in 2016 when it was a small entrepreneurial business, and over the course of five years, he oversaw a phenomenal period of growth, including – most notably – the acquisition of bwin.party and Ladbrokes Coral, and establishment of BetMGM. By the time Shay left to join DAZN, Entain had become the market leader with a capitalisation of £10 billion.

