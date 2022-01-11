ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

InSites Consulting and Gongos, Inc. Join Forces to Empower Customer-Centric Growth for Brands

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInSites Consulting, the global consumer insight and collaboration agency, announced the acquisition of Gongos, Inc., the US customer-centricity consultancy. With over 30 years of experience, Gongos is the reference agency across the US in enabling consumer-centric growth through building consumer understanding and transforming organizational behavior. InSites Consulting further strengthens its global...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Kaddra Pte Ltd Joins US Based Newchip’s Global Series A Accelerator Program

Kaddra was among top applicants selected for Newchip’s online accelerator. Kaddra Pte Ltd, award-winning Singapore-based tech company providing loyalty, mobile commerce and remarketing solutions for SMEs, was accepted out of 1,000+ applicants into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program’s latest cohort. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Mike...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TOKAU Launches its Metaverse MetaCity, a GameFi Where Users Can Join to Earn NFT

TOKAU, a blockchain NFT technology company focusing on celebrities’ interactions with their fans, announced that they will launch a metaverse where the users can monetize their living and social experiences. TOKAU aims to build MetaCity, its first metaverse project, as a decentralized place where residents can take ownership. MetaCity...
CELEBRITIES
martechseries.com

Nexla Announces Withdrawal From the NRF Conference and Predicts 2022 to Become the Most Innovative Retail Year in History

Retail companies made more dramatic innovations in 2020 and 2021 than they did over the past 20 years. Nexla announced today that in order to keep its employees and customers safe from the Omicron variant, it will withdraw from participation in the annual National Retail Federation (NRF) Retail’s Big Show happening January 16-18 in New York City. The NRF is a highly respected retail industry organization and its annual conference is the premier event of the year for leading retailers across the U.S. and globally.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

InfiniteWorld to Participate in BTIG Metaverse Unbound Conference

InfiniteWorld , Inc., a leading Metaverse infrastructure platform that enables brands to create, monetize and drive consumer engagement with digital content, and Aries I Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company, announced that Yonathan Lapchik, Chief Executive Officer of InfiniteWorld and Nathaniel Hunter, Chief Operating Officer of InfiniteWorld, will be participating in the following upcoming investor conference:
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Centricity#Organizational Behavior#Crowdsourcing#Gongos Inc#Coca Cola#Kellogg#U S Bank#Unitedhealthcare#General Motors#Aims Community College#Insites Consulting
martechseries.com

Ciracom Cloud Launches Its B2B Marketplace

Ciracom Cloud, a market leader in managed security and cloud services, has launched its B2B marketplace: ciracomcloud.com. Its mission is to help customers be cloud first by providing technical information to people who care deeply about problem-solving. Marketing Technology News: Voyant Photonics Raises $15.4M in Series A Funding to Deliver...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Video Solutions AG Diversifies its AVOD/FAST Strategy With Amagi

Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, announced that Video Solutions AG has partnered with it to launch, distribute and monetize two Advertising Video-On-Demand (AVOD) channels – one in Germany and one in UK – on Samsung TV Plus, LG, Philipps, TCL, and Xiaomi.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Inside the Sustainability Playbooks for Industry Leaders Walmart and Rothy’s

For many retailers, sustainability is more than a buzzword. These days, it’s essentially a prerequisite for any company looking to win over the increasingly eco-minded consumer. At a featured session at NRF’s Big Show on Sunday, sustainability leaders from Walmart and Rothy’s discussed their tips for creating and seeing through sustainability goals for a company. While both are vastly different in terms of size and focus — Rothy’s is a sustainable footwear company that launched in 2015 — both offered perspectives regarding how to approach one of the most important business topics of 2022. In 2020, Walmart announced a new goal to...
ENVIRONMENT
martechseries.com

Three Factors that Influenced Q3 2021 Digital Marketing Performance

Merkle’s Digital Marketing Report found Q3 2021 to be, like its recent predecessors, one marked by unusual digital performance. A changed online landscape, the evolving pandemic, and recent privacy updates impacted key metrics across search, programmatic, paid social, and Amazon. To understand how these underlying factors translated into actual numbers, let’s explore each trend in more depth.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

Trulioo Appoints Michael Ramsbacker as Chief Product Officer

Ramsbacker will advance the company’s digital identity product roadmap. Marketing Technology News: Benchmark Digital Partners Becomes a Member of the Science Based Targets Network Engagement Program. “I look forward to contributing to and expanding the game-changing digital identity verification solutions at Trulioo as digital transformation continues to accelerate across...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Grovara’s Digital Pallet-Builder Evolves Global Commerce, Streamlines International B2B Transactions, Grows Trade

Grovara, the easy global wholesale experience, has introduced the first digital Pallet-Builder for food and beverage exporting, enabling international buyers on the company’s B2B online marketplace to save time and place orders more reliably from American Better-For-You brands. Only one in 10 American companies export, mostly because of how...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Neom Blockchain Technologies Will Fund $10 Million to Global Start-ups

Neom Blockchain Technologies company announced that it will allocate 10 million dollars for start-ups that offer innovative solutions for smart cities and benefit societies in the metaverse area, with high added value. The technology company stated that they had started initiatives for fast and reliable funding of start-ups who offer sustainable and innovative solutions that want to have a say in the world of the future. Also, they will ensure that the funding process is carried out in a transparent, fast, and reliable way by cooperating with various investment funds in Europe and the Middle East.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Famous Partners with Printbox and Gooten Inc. to Enable Product Personalization at Scale

New integrations provide users of Famous’ platform with unmatched capabilities to enter and grow in the print-on-demand and personalized product space. Famous, the ecommerce design company helping anyone easily market and sell online, today announced a partnership with Printbox sp. z. o.o., a software company providing custom tools for photo product businesses, and Gooten Inc, a globally distributed technology and fulfillment company that empowers ecommerce brands to sell products on-demand. The integration of these products will allow users to efficiently and easily manage their business in one central place within the Famous platform and provide a seamless customer experience – from launch to product personalization and manufacturing.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Nishtech Earns Platinum-Level Partnership with Optimizely

Nishtech, a full-service e-commerce and digital experience consultancy, today announced it has been certified as a Platinum Partner of Optimizely, the customer-centric digital experience company. Nishtech has earned the prestigious Platinum Partner status in Optimizely’s Partner Success Program and is considered a qualified, value-add seller of Optimizely Digital Experience Platform™....
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Mandatory Disclosure of Incentives for Online Product Reviews Benefits Both Sellers and Consumers, Lingnan Research Finds

In a recent study steered by the Department of Marketing and International Business of Lingnan University in Hong Kong, it is found that online product reviews with mandatory disclosure of incentives provided by advertisers, in comparison with voluntary disclosure, has a positive effect on review helpfulness and sales, and is in the best interest of both sellers and consumers. Providing novel insight into the disclosure of incentives for online product reviews, these findings not only address the concerns of sellers, consumers and regulators, but have broad implications for e-marketing, consumer welfare, and public policy in the platform economy.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Launches AGORACOM Platform For Online Marketing And Verified Discussion Forum For Clean Social Media Engagement

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited, a mobile commerce platform, announces the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of creating brand awareness for those that would be specifically interested in the Company’s business model, as well as providing the Company with the ability to engage all shareholders on its moderated and verified platform. The Company is paying $0 in cash for the program due to AGORACOM’s cashless shares for services program.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

DAZN Group Announces New Structure to Drive Ambitious Growth and Product Strategy for Its Sports Streaming and Fan Engagement Platform

DAZN Group today announces the implementation of a new Group structure and some leadership changes that will enable DAZN to realise its ambitious growth and product strategy. As of today, Shay Segev will be sole CEO of DAZN Group. Shay joined DAZN in June 2021, before which he was the CEO of Entain, a FTSE 100 company. Shay has an exceptional track record in scaling digital consumer businesses, which will be indispensable as DAZN expands its customer offering to include interactive and engaging content for fans to enjoy alongside its sports streaming service. Shay joined Entain in 2016 when it was a small entrepreneurial business, and over the course of five years, he oversaw a phenomenal period of growth, including – most notably – the acquisition of bwin.party and Ladbrokes Coral, and establishment of BetMGM. By the time Shay left to join DAZN, Entain had become the market leader with a capitalisation of £10 billion.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

HMI Performance Incentives Wins Incentive Award’s “Best Reward & Recognition Program”

Recognized for the first time in the International Incentive Awards, the second award for the Wesco program in the same year. HMI Performance Incentives, a global leader in B2B incentive solutions, is pleased to announce it won a second award in 2021 for the Reward Zone incentive program in partnership with Wesco, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Funtap Launched Its $10M Capital Fund Dedicated to Blockchain-Focused Tech Startups

Funverse Capital announced its first $10 million-sized investment fund for blockchain-focused tech startups capable of driving profound impact on the fintech and gaming industry. The capital fund is backed by Funtap – the technology corporation formerly known as one among top 3 mobile game publishers in Vietnam. In addition...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Web Hosting Canada launches its .CA Domain Backordering Platform

Web Hosting Canada has announced the official launch of its .CA domain name backordering platform. Canadians can now leverage this new tool to register valuable .CA domain names the second they expire and before they become available to the general public through a process called TBR (To Be Released). Some of the domains that drop each week represent a unique opportunity to obtain a high-value domain at a bargain price.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy