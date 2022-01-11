ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

High Court Skeptical of Biden’s Workplace Vaccine Rule

 6 days ago

This artist sketch depicts lawyer Scott Keller standing to argue on behalf of more...

Wyoming News

What's the impact of SCOTUS ruling on vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers?

(The Center Square) – With the U.S. health care system already strained while facing increased hospitalizations during the nearly two-year long COVID-19 pandemic, many are worried that last week's Supreme Court decision allowing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate on certain health workers will further burden systems with worker shortages. In a 5-4 opinion Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Biden administration federal rule that requires health care workers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to get the COVID-19 shots...
Biden team regroups after court loss on COVID shots-or-test

WASHINGTON (AP) — Concerned but not giving up, President Joe Biden is anxiously pushing ahead to prod people to get COVID-19 shots after the Supreme Court put a halt to the administration’s sweeping vaccinate-or-test plan for large employers. At a time when hospitals are being overrun and record numbers of people are getting infected with […]
U.S. Supreme Court Blocks Biden Administration’s Vaccine-Or-Test Rule For Businesses — What Does This Mean For You And Your Workplace?

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — The U.S. Supreme Court has had its say on the reach of two COVID-19 vaccine mandates from the Biden administration. The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the administration’s vaccine-or-test rule for businesses with at least 100 workers, but granted a separate request from the Biden administration to allow its vaccine mandate for health care workers to take effect. In an unsigned opinion on the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which would require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly tests, the high court said a slew of GOP-led states, businesses...
