In a recent study steered by the Department of Marketing and International Business of Lingnan University in Hong Kong, it is found that online product reviews with mandatory disclosure of incentives provided by advertisers, in comparison with voluntary disclosure, has a positive effect on review helpfulness and sales, and is in the best interest of both sellers and consumers. Providing novel insight into the disclosure of incentives for online product reviews, these findings not only address the concerns of sellers, consumers and regulators, but have broad implications for e-marketing, consumer welfare, and public policy in the platform economy.

