As you prepare for And Just Like That season 1 episode 7 on HBO Max need week, prepare for Carrie Bradshaw to venture into a place she hasn’t been in quite some time. If you think back to the days of Sex and the City, it would be easy to sit here and say that Carrie is very-much accustomed to the dating world. However, this is not the same sort of world that she’s used to after losing Big. Dating is SO much different with every app under the sun out there, and so are some of the men. One of the guys she runs into just so happens to be a widower himself, out on a date for the first time since losing his wife. Will there be an understanding here that allows for a greater bond, or will this be a signal to Carrie that she’s not entirely ready?

