Oklahoma State

State Health Experts Say January Could See COVID's Peak

By Caleb Califano
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 6 days ago
Over the weekend, Oklahoma saw more than 27 thousand new COVID cases, a number never seen before.

And Oklahoma health experts believe the state's peak may be a few weeks away.

The Chief Nurse at Integris said this last week was one of the most challenging they have ever seen.

And that the speed at which the Omicron variant is spreading has really taken a toll on the nursing staff.

Many of them are already sick with COVID or other illnesses, on top of the nursing shortage we've seen across the state.

"The more and more patients they continue to see, it’s kind of hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel," said Integris Health Chief Nurse Executive Kerri Bayer.

Leaders here at the state health department stated they expect the peak of Omicron to happen around the end of January, however they said time will tell.

The good news, however, is with this variant they are mostly seeing much milder cases.

This is causing less of a spike in hospital patients.

Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed said that gives them the ability to absorb more cases without jeopardizing the overall health system.

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

