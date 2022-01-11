Intel (INTC) Stock Erases Most of Earlier Gains as KeyBanc Downgrades to Sector Weight on Lack of Catalysts

KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered the price target on Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) to $225.00 (from $300.00) while maintaining a Overweight rating. The analyst stated "We are projecting low-20s net revenue growth (excl BTC), based on 1) low-to-mid 20s seller growth (MSD NRR + a growing contribution from rising S&M other spend ~50% y/y growth which could translate to rising 2H22 new cohort contribution) and 2) ~20% Cash App growth driven by ~10% MAU growth and 10% ARPU growth. Applying mid-50s Street Afterpay revenue growth could add several points of growth and place pro-forma growth in the mid-to-high 20s growth range."

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO