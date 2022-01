John Warren and Kathy L. Hurlbutt will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 5, 2022. They were married in Newberry, Pa. at the United Methodist Church on Fourth Street. The former Kathy Chilson was the daughter of the late Melvin and Eleanor Chilson. John was the son of the late James and Myra Hurlbutt of Jersey Shore. John graduated from Jersey Shore High School and Lycoming College. Kathy graduated from Williamsport High School. They have two daughters, Amy LaRussa and Erin Cummings and six grandchildren.

JERSEY SHORE, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO